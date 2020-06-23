KINGSPORT - Brenda Christine Oliver, 82 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday June 20, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center.

Born in Birmingham, England, she had lived in Kingsport for most of her life. Brenda worked as a legal secretary at Wilson, Worley & Gamble for 48 years. She was a loving wife and mother who always thought of others.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilburn K. Oliver; her son, Wilburn C. “Chris” Oliver; parents, Christopher Henry Hall and Ivy May Brown Hall; sister, June and brother, Christopher.

Brenda is survived by her Daughter, Elizabeth Oliver; 4 nieces and 1 nephew and their children in England; her fur baby, Mitzi.

The family will receive friends from 12 – 1 pm Thursday June 25, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.

A funeral service will follow at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel.

Burial will follow at East Tennessee Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

