POWELL - Cecil H. Jessee Sr, 84, Powell, TN went to be with the Lord, with his family by his side on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center, Knoxville, TN.

Mr. Jessee was born in Mabe, VA on September 11, 1935 to the late Lee and Minnie Fraizer Jessee.

Cecil was a retired carpenter for over 50 years. He was a devoted member of the Hill Top Baptist Church in Powell, TN.

In addition to his parents, his wife of 55 years, Marie Jessee; brothers Sterling Jessee, William Jessee, Otis Edward Jessee, Joseph Danel Jessee; sisters Elizabeth Hartsell and Mae Jessee preceded him in death.

He is survived by son, Cecil “C.H.” Jessee Jr. and wife Jennifer of Jefferson City, Tn.; grandson Robert Lee “R.L” Jessee; brothers Bob and June Jessee, Elmer Grady and Frances Jessee both of Duffield VA; along with several nieces, nephews and family.

The family will receive friends from 10:00am – 12:00pm, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Cox Chapel Church. Funeral service will follow the visitation with the Rev. Tim Day officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted following the services, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Cox Chapel Cemetery in the Mabe Community of Scott County, VA. Nephews and his grandson, R.L. Jessee will serve as pallbearers. Robert Wilkerson and Christopher Salling will serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Gate City Funeral Home to help with the funeral expenses

An online guest register is available for the Jessee family atwww.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Cecil H. Jessee Sr.