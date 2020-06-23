KINGSPORT - Clyde Milford Mowdy, 82 of Kingsport, died Saturday morning, June 20, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness.

Born in Sullivan County, he lived in Kingsport most of his life. Clyde worked for several years at J. P. Stevens Plant but working with his hands is where his passion was, building dream homes for several families throughout Tennessee and Virginia. Clyde also loved wood working (making tables and benches). Just about anything you wanted, he could make. Clyde always had tomatoes to share from his garden. Clyde never met a stranger and he always had a smile on his face.

Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, Simon and Anna Bella Mowdy; sisters, Ruby Odham, Bertie McCloud, Mary Lou Odham, Leda Clonce, Avia Adams, and Lettie Hammonds; brothers, Howard Mowdy, Ernest Mowdy, and James Alfred Mowdy.

Clyde is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 60 years, Betty McMurray Mowdy, of the home; daughter, Melinda Sublett and husband, Andy, of Kingsport; grandson, Zach Sublett of Kingsport; sister, Evelyn Ramey of Kingsport; brother, Cecil Ray Mowdy and wife, Shirley, of Kingsport; special friends, Rick and Melissa Sizemore and John and Kathy Dockery of Kingsport.

Per wishes of Clyde, a graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 12:00 noon, with the Reverend John Dockery officiating, at East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee. Family and friends are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Salvation Army of Kingsport, 505 Dale Street, Kingsport, TN, 37660, in memory of Clyde Mowdy.

East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Clyde Mowdy.

My Dad was my Superman and Best Friend and Best Papaw.

Second Timothy 4:7

“I have fought the good fight,

I have finished the Race,

I have kept the Faith.”