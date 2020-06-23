NICKELSVILLE, VA - Fred Meade, age 69 of Nickelsville, VA passed into the care of our Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Visitation with the family will be from 5:00-7:00 pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Steve Collins officiating.

Music will be provided by Linda and Bobby Hillman. Pallbearers will be Billy Byington, Vannis Scalf, Jeremy Herron, Doug Kilgore, Gavin Meade, Michael Culbertson, Ed Seiber and Jerry Meade. Dave Finch, Rob Finch, Dan Burke, Jeff Lucas, Randy Byington and Jonah Lee will serve as honorary pallbearers. Visitors are welcome anytime at the residence also.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 am.

Online condolences may be made to the Meade family by visiting our website atwww.colonialfhscott.com

