THOMPSON’S STATION - Joe Mack Henson, age 85 of Thompson's Station, TN passed away June 23, 2020.

Joe worked as a mechanical engineer and corporate executive for Eastman Kodak. He was a member of 1st Presbyterian of Franklin, TN.

Preceded in death by; parents, Lydia Maugratte and Manley Clyde Henson; brother, Bud Henson (Minnie), William "Bill" Henson (Jane) and sister, Barbara Henson.

Survived by; daughters, Suzanne Henson Mayo (William), Cynthia "Cindy" Henson Blackburn (Richard E.); grandchildren, Gracie Blackburn Evans (Matthew), Christopher Parks Mayo (Lisa), Joe Richard Blackburn (Rachel), William Henson Mayo; great grandchildren, Virginia Alice Blackburn, Luke Corley Blackburn, Ella Rosemary Evans.

A graveside service will be conducted 1:00 PM EST Friday June 26, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery in Maryville, TN.

All flowers to be sent to Grandview Cemetery on the day of the service.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com