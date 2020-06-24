Lorraine had lived in Kingsport for most of her life and was a graduate of Blountville High School. She was in sales and management for various jewelry stores in Kingsport. Lorraine was a lifelong member of Reedy Creek Presbyterian Church where she was very active. She was very involved in the Women of the Moose and served as Senior Regent.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Lee M. White; son, Tim “Buck” White; and sister, Wanda L. Watson.

Lorraine is survived by her son, Anthony “Andy” White and wife, Nancy; daughter, Michelle Davis and husband, Mark; grandchildren, John, Jenny, David and Madison; and great-grandchildren, Raiden and Sophia.

The family would like to thank special family friends, TJ Holder, Donna Lemmons, and Brittany Castle. And a special thanks to Steadman Hill staff and Fresenius Kidney Care.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Marshall Steinle officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Lorraine White.