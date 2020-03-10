'I've always felt it was inhumane': Surgoinsville to consider ordinance restricting the tethering of dogs

SURGOINSVILLE – The Board of Mayor and Aldermen could be presented with a proposed ordinance in April restricting the tethering of dogs, although Surgoinsville code enforcement officer Eddie McNally said he doesn't want any proposed regulations to create a worse situation for animals.

Surgoinsville Mayor Merrell Graham said on Monday he believes any tethering of a dog is inhumane, although he realizes an outright ban of the practice in town probably isn't feasible.

In 2016, Rogersville passed a tethering ordinance that prohibits dogs owners from keeping dogs on a chain, cable or other “tether” more than 12 hours at a time.

Following a discussion on Monday, Graham said he’d like to see the BMA begin consideration of its own tethering ordinance when it meets again on April 13.

The Surgoisnville BMA was unable to meet officially for its regularly schedule meeting Monday evening due to a lack of a quorum.

Still, the officials in attendance on Monday held a discussion on the tethering issue, including Graham, McNally, Vice Mayor Bobby Jarnagin, City Attorney Joe May and Police Chief James Hammonds.

“I think one option would be not allowing tethering at all,” Graham said. “But, I'm sure there would be some people wanting to discuss that. To me, I think if you're going to tether a dog, and leave home, and leave it tethered any amount of time, it's inhumane in my opinion. It's something that's been done a long time, but I've always felt it was inhumane.”

May suggested that the town look to the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) and/or national Humane Society for suggested ordinances dealing with confining animals.

“The Nashville ordinance has all the appearances of one that was drafted by an organization dealing with animals because it has 12 different characteristics of how a dog can (legally) be tethered,” May said. “They can't have chains. They have to have a certain amount of distance to run. They have to have swivels on both ends of the tether. They have to be appropriately harnessed, and not a choke collar or something like that.”

McNally, who is a former chairman of the Hawkins County Humane Society's Board of Directors, brought the issue of a tethering ordinance to the BMA's attention

“I had thought about this issue for a very long time,” McNally said. “Day to day working in the Surgoinsville area I kept seeing these animals continuously tied, or tethered. It's all the time, the same animal that's tied 24/7, and you never see it off a tether unless it breaks loose. I knew it was going to be an in-depth study to to compile an ordinance that suits the needs of Surgoinsville that everybody can live with. I do think it's inhumane to tether 24/7. I can see where there would be times that a pet owner would need to tether when stuff comes up, but not 24/7.”

McNally added, “It's not as simple as saying we don't want you to tether your dogs because the outcome for the dog may be that the owner said, OK I'm going to do away with the tethering and the owner's going to put it in a 3-foot-by-3-foot pen made out of wooden pallets and propped up with tobacco sticks. Is that fair to the dog? No. Then we're responsible for moving the dog from one bad situation to another — unless we have real good regulations and enforcement.”

Graham said that before the BMA takes any action on a potential tethering ordinance there would be ample opportunity for public hearings and public input.