Week five of Summer in the Park to feature hikes, crafts, tall tales

KINGSPORT — Another week of Summer in the Park activities is on the way at Warriors Path State Park, with safety measures in place.

The park will hold a variety of free events this week, but the number of people participating in each activity will continue to be limited due to COVID-19. Some activities will require preregistration, which can be done at https://tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path/#/?park=warriors-path.

Below is a selection of activities offered this week. The complete schedule can be viewed at the above website.

Tuesday, June 23

11:30 a.m. — Isopods: How much do you really know about “roly-poly” bugs? Let’s catch some and learn about these critters, then have a race to see whose is fastest. Meet at the main bathhouse.

3 p.m. — Insect Art: Join the “don’t bug me” art class. Create critters than can’t bite or sting. Meet at the main bathhouse.

6 p.m. — Evening Stroll: Let’s wake up our senses to evening in the forest. Meet at the main bathhouse for a short, refreshing hike.

Wednesday, June 24

9 a.m. — Whitetail Hike: Come investigate some ancient forests and find out more about this special habitat. We might even spot some deer “at home” in their habitat. Be sure to wear good hiking footwear. Meet at the mountain bike trail parking lot. Please preregister.

4 p.m. — Who Am I?: Sharpen your wildlife knowledge with a fun little guessing game. Meet at the Open Air Chapel or main bathhouse if it’s raining.

8:30 p.m. — Night Woods: It’s a whole different world out there at night. Discover the peace and the excitement of forest life on the dark side of the day. Bring a dim flashlight to the main bathhouse to begin a night hike. Please preregister.

Thursday, June 25

10:30 a.m. — Nature Journal: Come create your own little “nature diary.” Your homemade book will be a perfect way to remember all your nature fun in the park. Meet at the Open Air Chapel or the main bat house if it is raining.

2 p.m. — Leaf Rubbings: Let’s “rub up against” some nature discoveries. Create a lasting reminder of nature’s amazing textures. Meet at the main bathhouse.

9 p.m. — Dragonflies: These fascinating insects have some amazing life stories to tell. Come enjoy a slide-illustrated talk about these “bugs” that zip through the summer skies. Meet at the Open Air Chapel or the pool entrance if it’s raining.

Friday, June 26

9 a.m. — Hike the Darwin’s Revenge Trail: It may have a strange name, but it is an awesome trail. Come spend several hours in one of the most beautiful and wildest parts of the park. Be sure to wear good walking shoes, comfortable clothes and bring some drinking water. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking lot. Please preregister.

5 p.m. — Meet the Owl: Meet a real-life feathered hunter and learn his fascinating life story. A “Wildlife Ambassador” will be at the Open Air Chapel between 5-6 p.m. to meet with groups of 20 people at a time. In case of rain, meet at the main bathhouse.

9 p.m. — Tennessee Tales: Enjoy new insights into Tennessee folk life as we share some good, old, traditional tall tales. Meet at the Open Air Chapel or pool entrance if it rains.

Saturday, June 27

9 a.m. — “Shoot” Nature’s Finest: Photographs are a perfect way to preserve memories of beautiful outdoor places. Find out how to use even the simplest camera as a way of conserving natural memories. Bring your camera to the Open Air Chapel or main bathhouse if it is raining. Please preregister.

10 a.m. — Holston Bluffs Railroad Tour: The park is tied to history through the rails. Let’s hike the old railroad grade and hear the stories of these old railroaders’ lives. Be sure to wear good hiking footwear. Meet at the overflow campground. Please preregister.

9 p.m. — Lamplit Night Hike: Take a “de-light-full” hike through the night. We’ll light up the trail with old-timey kerosene lanterns and discover a new world of life after dark. The park will supply the lanterns, but children should bring flashlights instead for safety. Meet at the pool parking lot. Please preregister.

Sunday, June 28

9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service at the Open Air Chapel or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.