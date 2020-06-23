Walter staff offers free non-credit courses

MORRISTOWN — June 30 is the deadline to sign up for free online non-credit courses offered by Walters State Community College. Students have three months from the date of registration to complete the classes, which normally cost $199 each.

Available classes are: Creating Web Pages, Creating WordPress Websites, Fundamentals of Supervision and Management, Twelve Steps to a Successful Job Search, Keys to Effective Communication, Managing Customer Service, Marketing Your Business on the Internet, Personal Finance, Small Business Marketing on a Shoestring and Individual Excellence.

For more information or to register, go online to https://bit.ly/35qOJQR. At the same site, you browse the many online. self-paced noncredit classes are available for a fee. These range from digital photography to Quickbooks to Java programming. For more information, contact Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton, coordinator, at Nicole.Cardwell-Hampton@ws.edu.