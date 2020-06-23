Tennessee gas prices slowly climbing

NASHVILLE — Tennessee gas prices are slowly climbing, but the state is still the ninth least expensive market in the nation.

The state average rose 2 cents last week to $1.89, which is 20 cents more than one month ago and nearly 46 cents less than one year ago, AAA reported.

“Demand levels are likely to ebb and flow in the coming weeks as people continue to be cautious about travel,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, in a press release. “As a result, pump prices will likely continue to increase, but at a slower rate through the end of the month.”

Quick facts

• 93% of Tennessee gas stations still have prices below $2.

• The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.72 for regular unleaded.

• The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.16 for regular unleaded.

Local averages

• Kingsport-Bristol ($1.85)

• Johnson City ($1.86)

Most expensive gas prices in the state

• Nashville ($1.94)

• Cleveland ($1.90)

• Memphis ($1.89)

Least expensive gas prices in the state

• Knoxville ($1.83)

• Clarksville ($1.85)

• Chattanooga ($1.85)

Across the nation

The rate at which gas prices are increasing across the country is slowing, according to AAA. Thirty states only saw an increase of a penny or two, causing the national average to push more expensive by three cents to $2.13 since last Monday.

The slower rate can be tied to demand. Measuring at 7.87 million barrels per day, gasoline demand saw a small week-over-week decline and continues to be significantly lower (21%) compared to this week last year.

What about oil?

At the end of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude increased by 91 cents to settle at $39.75 per barrel, AAA reported.

Domestic crude prices increased at the end of last week amid increased market optimism regarding trade relations between the U.S. and China and greater focus on compliance with the production reduction agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its partners, including Russia.

It remains unclear if OPEC’s agreement will extend into August; it is currently set to expire at the end of July. For this week, crude prices will likely remain volatile as the market assesses if global crude demand will decrease due to a spike in new coronavirus infections worldwide.

To view daily gas price averages, visit gasprices.aaa.com.